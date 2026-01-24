Duncomb’s 38 lead Winthrop over Presbyterian 82-72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 38 points led Winthrop past Presbyterian 82-72 on Saturday. Duncomb added 15 rebounds for…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Logan Duncomb’s 38 points led Winthrop past Presbyterian 82-72 on Saturday.

Duncomb added 15 rebounds for the Eagles (15-8, 7-1 Big South Conference). Seifeldin Hendawy scored 12 points and added three steals. Kareem Rozier shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points. The Eagles extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Blue Hose (11-11, 4-3) were led by Carl Parrish, who posted 18 points and four assists. Jonah Pierce added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Presbyterian. Triston Wilson had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.