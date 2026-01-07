Duke visits Cal following Mair’s 23-point game

Duke Blue Devils (9-6, 4-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-3 ACC) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duke Blue Devils (9-6, 4-0 ACC) at California Golden Bears (9-7, 0-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke takes on Cal after Taina Mair scored 23 points in Duke’s 82-68 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Golden Bears have gone 8-0 at home. Cal has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 4-0 in ACC play. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Emilee Skinner averaging 3.0.

Cal averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Cal allows.

The Golden Bears and Blue Devils square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears. Sakima Walker is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Fournier is averaging 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Blue Devils. Mair is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

