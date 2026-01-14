Duke plays Virginia, seeks 9th straight victory

Virginia Cavaliers (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (11-6, 6-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Virginia Cavaliers (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (11-6, 6-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duke heads into a matchup against Virginia as winners of eight straight games.

The Blue Devils are 5-1 on their home court. Duke is fifth in the ACC with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Emilee Skinner averaging 3.0.

The Cavaliers are 5-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia ranks third in the ACC with 41.2 rebounds per game led by Tabitha Amanze averaging 7.1.

Duke’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia scores 14.9 more points per game (77.1) than Duke gives up to opponents (62.2).

The Blue Devils and Cavaliers match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is shooting 52.3% and averaging 17.2 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Paris Clark is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 8.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

