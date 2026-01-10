Duggan scores 22 as Charleston defeats Hampton 74-70

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan had 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 74-70 victory against Hampton on Saturday. Duggan shot…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan had 22 points in Charleston (SC)’s 74-70 victory against Hampton on Saturday.

Duggan shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Cougars (11-6, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Jlynn Counter added 19 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line while adding seven assists and three steals.

The Cougars picked up their seventh straight victory.

The Pirates (8-10, 2-3) were led by Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt, who recorded 17 points off the bench. Daniel Johnson and Michael Eley each finished with 14 points. Johnson had seven rebounds. Xzavier Long had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Counter scored eight points in the first half for Charleston, who led 28-26 at halftime. Chol Machot’s free throw with 4:31 remaining in the second half gave Charleston the lead for good at 60-59.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

