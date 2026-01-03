Dug McDaniel scores 18 as Memphis downs Rice 76-70

HOUSTON (AP) — Dug McDaniel scored 18 points as Memphis beat Rice 76-70 on Saturday. McDaniel also contributed six rebounds…

McDaniel also contributed six rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (7-7, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Sincere Parker added 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor and 4 for 4 from the line, and five rebounds. Aaron Bradshaw finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Nick Anderson led the Owls (6-9, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three steals. Trae Broadnax added 15 points for Rice. Cam Carroll finished with 13 points.

Bradshaw scored eight points in the first half and Memphis went into the break trailing 32-31. Memphis used a 9-0 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 40-38 with 16:50 left in the half before finishing off the victory. McDaniel scored 11 second-half points.

