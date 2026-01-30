Dudley leads Louisiana Tech against Sam Houston after 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-8, 5-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-7, 6-4 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (12-8, 5-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-7, 6-4 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Sam Houston after DJ Dudley scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 69-59 victory against the UTEP Miners.

The Bearkats are 7-1 on their home court. Sam Houston averages 83.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech ranks fifth in the CUSA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Avery Thomas averaging 2.2.

Sam Houston scores 83.8 points, 22.6 more per game than the 61.2 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Sam Houston have averaged.

The Bearkats and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Veljko Ilic is shooting 63.9% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Dudley is shooting 46.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Thomas is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 82.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

