Dudley hits late 3-pointer, scores 19 as Louisiana Tech beats Middle Tennessee 59-58

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DJ Dudley scored the game-winning 3-pointer with six seconds remaining and racked up 19 points to lead Louisiana Tech past Middle Tennessee 59-58 on Wednesday night.

Dudley shot 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (10-7, 3-3 Conference USA). Jaylen Fenner scored 12 points and added three steals. AJ Bates had 10 points.

Kamari Lands led the way for the Blue Raiders (10-7, 4-2) with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jahvin Carter added 12 points for Middle Tennessee. Torey Alston also had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Dudley scored six points in the first half and Louisiana Tech went into the break trailing 40-21.

