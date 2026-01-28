Dudley and Sacred Heart host Manhattan

Manhattan Jaspers (5-14, 5-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 8-3 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-14, 5-5 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-10, 8-3 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces Manhattan after Nalyce Dudley scored 22 points in Sacred Heart’s 70-65 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Pioneers have gone 6-3 at home. Sacred Heart is seventh in the MAAC scoring 59.5 points while shooting 40.1% from the field.

The Jaspers are 5-5 against conference opponents. Manhattan is ninth in the MAAC scoring 55.1 points per game and is shooting 37.4%.

Sacred Heart’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Manhattan gives up. Manhattan’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Sacred Heart has given up to its opponents (40.8%).

The Pioneers and Jaspers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amelia Wood is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pioneers. Dudley is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Elisa Sole Sanchez is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 6.8 points. Colette Mulderig is averaging 13.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 59.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

