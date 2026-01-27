Ducommun’s 21 lead Northern Illinois past Western Michigan 85-65

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dylan Ducommun scored 21 points as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 85-65 on Tuesday. Ducommun went…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dylan Ducommun scored 21 points as Northern Illinois beat Western Michigan 85-65 on Tuesday.

Ducommun went 7 of 15 from the field (7 for 12 from 3-point range) for the Huskies (7-13, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). Taj Walters added 16 points while shooting 7 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Makhai Valentine had 16 points and went 6 of 11 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Broncos (8-13, 2-7) were led in scoring by Brady Swartz, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Western Michigan also got 10 points from Trey Lewis and Justice Williams.

Northern Illinois took the lead for good with 19:43 left in the first half. The score was 35-30 at halftime, with Valentine racking up 12 points. Northern Illinois pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 22 points. Ducommun led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

