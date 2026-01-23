Ducommun leads Northern Illinois against Ball State after 23-point outing

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 2-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (6-13, 2-5 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (6-12, 2-5 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (6-13, 2-5 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois visits Ball State after Dylan Ducommun scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-77 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cardinals are 4-4 on their home court. Ball State is 5-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois gives up 77.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Ball State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Northern Illinois allows to opponents. Northern Illinois averages 74.1 points per game, 3.5 more than the 70.6 Ball State gives up.

The Cardinals and Huskies face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armoni Zeigler is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.9 points for the Cardinals. Davion Hill is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Makhai Valentine is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Huskies. Ducommun is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

