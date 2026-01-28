Drone’s 17 help Texas State down Marshall 72-68

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 17 points as Texas State beat Marshall 72-68 on Wednesday night. Drone…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Mark Drone scored 17 points as Texas State beat Marshall 72-68 on Wednesday night.

Drone shot 6 for 12 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (12-11, 5-6 Sun Belt Conference). Kyndall Davis scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Jalen Bolden went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Wyatt Fricks finished with 16 points and four blocks for the Thundering Herd (13-8, 5-4). Noah Otshudi added 15 points for Marshall. Jalen Speer had 14 points and three steals.

