Driscoll leads American against Colgate after 20-point outing

American Eagles (4-13, 2-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (5-12, 1-5 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Colgate after Molly Driscoll scored 20 points in American’s 63-56 loss to the Army Black Knights.

The Raiders are 3-4 on their home court. Colgate is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-4 in Patriot play. American ranks sixth in the Patriot with 29.4 rebounds per game led by Charlotte Tuhy averaging 10.5.

Colgate’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.6 per game American allows. American’s 36.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Colgate has given up to its opponents (41.2%).

The Raiders and Eagles match up Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lara Cook is shooting 18.8% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 3.9 points. Ella Meabon is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lexi Salazar is averaging 3.7 points for the Eagles. Madisyn Moore-Nicholson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 50.4 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 57.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

