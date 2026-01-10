Drexel secures 64-58 win against William & Mary

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney and Kevon Vanderhorst scored 13 points each as Drexel beat William & Mary 64-58 on…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Shane Blakeney and Kevon Vanderhorst scored 13 points each as Drexel beat William & Mary 64-58 on Saturday.

Blakeney also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Dragons (8-10, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Vanderhorst was 6 of 12 from the field. Josh Reed went 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi led the way for the Tribe (11-6, 2-3) with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kyle Pulliam added 10 points for William & Mary. Reese Miller finished with nine points.

Drexel went into the half leading William & Mary 37-28. Drexel used a 7-0 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 49-38 with 11:27 left in the half before finishing off the win.

Up next

These two teams both play Thursday. Drexel visits Monmouth and William & Mary hosts N.C. A&T.

