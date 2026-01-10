Drexel plays Hofstra following Evans’ 20-point outing

Hofstra Pride (3-11, 1-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes…

Hofstra Pride (3-11, 1-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (7-6, 0-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel takes on Hofstra after Deja Evans scored 20 points in Drexel’s 57-53 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons are 4-2 on their home court. Drexel is eighth in the CAA scoring 63.6 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Pride are 1-2 in CAA play. Hofstra is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Drexel averages 63.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 65.5 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Drexel allows.

The Dragons and Pride square off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is shooting 39.3% and averaging 20.3 points for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sandra Magolico is scoring 8.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pride. Chloe Sterling is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 61.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 51.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

