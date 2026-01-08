Drexel hosts Stony Brook following Shoshkikj’s 27-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-10, 0-3 CAA) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (9-7, 1-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-10, 0-3 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -4.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook takes on Drexel after Andrej Shoshkikj scored 27 points in Stony Brook’s 81-80 victory against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Dragons are 5-3 in home games. Drexel has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seawolves are 1-2 in CAA play. Stony Brook is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Drexel averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Dragons. Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Erik Pratt is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.