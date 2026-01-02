Drexel hosts Davis and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (10-4, 1-0 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-9, 0-2 CAA) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays…

Hofstra Pride (10-4, 1-0 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (6-9, 0-2 CAA)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays Drexel after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 86-72 win against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Dragons are 5-2 in home games. Drexel is sixth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Pride are 1-0 in conference play. Hofstra ranks seventh in the CAA with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Victory Onuetu averaging 3.1.

Drexel scores 69.9 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 66.6 Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 8.4 more points per game (78.2) than Drexel allows to opponents (69.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Vanderhorst is averaging 10.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Dragons. Shane Blakeney is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 37.2% over the past 10 games.

Davis is averaging 21.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Pride: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.