Drexel faces Northeastern on 4-game win streak

Drexel Dragons (12-7, 5-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (6-12, 2-6 CAA)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Dragons take on Northeastern.

The Huskies have gone 2-6 at home. Northeastern is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Dragons are 5-3 in CAA play. Drexel ranks third in the CAA shooting 30.8% from 3-point range.

Northeastern’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.6 per game Drexel allows. Drexel averages 63.5 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 67.2 Northeastern gives up.

The Huskies and Dragons match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Staten is averaging 5.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Huskies. Camryn Collins is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is averaging 19.1 points for the Dragons. Deja Evans is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 63.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

