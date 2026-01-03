Drake hosts Indiana State, aims to stop home losing streak

Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (8-7, 1-3 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (7-7, 1-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Indiana State looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Bulldogs are 3-5 on their home court. Drake is seventh in the MVC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Sycamores have gone 1-3 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Drake makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Indiana State scores 6.6 more points per game (76.0) than Drake allows to opponents (69.4).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Quinn is averaging 17.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Braden Appelhans is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ian Scott is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 13.9 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 77.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

