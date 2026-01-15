Drake hosts Bradley following Perryman’s 20-point showing

Bradley Braves (9-6, 3-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (9-6, 3-2 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (4-11, 3-2 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley visits Drake after Tamia Perryman scored 20 points in Bradley’s 79-74 win against the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bulldogs are 1-5 in home games. Drake is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Braves are 3-2 in MVC play. Bradley has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Drake averages 69.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 67.7 Bradley allows. Bradley averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Drake allows.

The Bulldogs and Braves match up Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Hawthorne is averaging 5.7 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Abbie Aalsma is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is averaging 17.9 points for the Braves. Perryman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

