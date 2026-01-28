Doyle scores 21, Bellarmine downs West Georgia 77-74

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Doyle had 21 points in Bellarmine’s 77-74 win against West Georgia on Wednesday night. Kenyon…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tyler Doyle had 21 points in Bellarmine’s 77-74 win against West Georgia on Wednesday night.

Kenyon Goodin made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to give the Knights a 77-71 lead with five seconds left. Josh Smith hit a 3 at the buzzer for West Georgia.

Doyle shot 9 of 14 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for Bellarmine (8-13, 3-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jack Karasinski added 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Goodin finished with 10 points.

Shelton Williams-Dryden finished with 25 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves (10-11, 4-5). Smith added 14 points for West Georgia. Brady Hardewig had 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

