Doyinsola Modesayor, Wagner Seahawks take on the Chicago State Cougars

Chicago State Cougars (1-12) at Wagner Seahawks (4-7)

Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lijirin Doyinsola Modesayor and Wagner host Kayla Mount and Chicago State in NEC action.

The Seahawks have gone 3-2 at home. Wagner is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 0-9 on the road. Chicago State averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wagner’s average of 2.8 made 3-pointers per game is 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Wagner allows.

The Seahawks and Cougars face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doyinsola Modesayor is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Seahawks. Irene Fernandez de Caleya is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cougars. Keona McGee is averaging 8.9 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 56.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Cougars: 0-10, averaging 57.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

