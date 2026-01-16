Downing leads East Tennessee State against Chattanooga after 23-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (10-5, 2-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-10, 0-2 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Chattanooga Mocs (10-5, 2-0 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-10, 0-2 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays Chattanooga after Meghan Downing scored 23 points in East Tennessee State’s 61-57 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 in home games. East Tennessee State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Mocs are 2-0 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga averages 66.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

East Tennessee State averages 57.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 60.2 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of East Tennessee State have averaged.

The Buccaneers and Mocs square off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anala Nelson is averaging 10.2 points for the Buccaneers. Carmen Richardson is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gianna Corbitt is averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Mocs. Caia Elisaldez is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 57.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Mocs: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.