Dowd’s double-double helps Troy beat South Alabama 59-49

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 7:21 PM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Thomas Dowd scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Troy’s 59-49 victory against South Alabama on Saturday.

Dowd added three blocks for the Trojans (10-5, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Cobi Campbell scored 15 points while finishing 5 of 12 from 3-point range and added three steals. Theo Seng finished with 11 points.

Chaze Harris led the Jaguars (11-5, 2-2) with 18 points. Hantz Louis-Jeune added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals for South Alabama. Stephen Williams finished with eight points and 13 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

