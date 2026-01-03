Dowd leads Troy against South Alabama after 22-point performance

South Alabama Jaguars (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-5, 2-0 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

South Alabama Jaguars (11-4, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (9-5, 2-0 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts South Alabama after Thomas Dowd scored 22 points in Troy’s 100-80 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Trojans are 4-1 in home games. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt with 14.6 fast break points.

The Jaguars are 2-1 against Sun Belt opponents. South Alabama ranks sixth in the Sun Belt shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Troy makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). South Alabama has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Jaguars square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Valdes is averaging 17.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Trojans. Dowd is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adam Olsen is averaging 17 points for the Jaguars. Chaze Harris is averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 88.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.