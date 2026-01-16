Dow leads Oral Roberts against Omaha after 23-point showing

Omaha Mavericks (8-11, 1-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-14, 0-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (8-11, 1-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-14, 0-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Omaha after Connor Dow scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 98-87 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-4 in home games. Oral Roberts is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Mavericks are 1-3 against Summit League opponents. Omaha ranks second in the Summit League shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

Oral Roberts is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 76.8 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 77.8 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks square off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dow averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Ty Harper is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Mavericks. Paul Djobet is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

