Douglas leads FGCU against Lipscomb after 24-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-7, 3-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-9, 2-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-7, 3-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (5-9, 2-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Lipscomb after Sinai Douglas scored 24 points in FGCU’s 58-54 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons are 4-2 in home games. Lipscomb is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. FGCU is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

Lipscomb averages 63.1 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 61.9 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 63.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 65.4 Lipscomb gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Heard is averaging 13.2 points and 2.1 steals for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Douglas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.4 points for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.