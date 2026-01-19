Doty’s 24 lead Siena past Fairfield 85-77

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 24 points to help Siena defeat Fairfield 85-77 on Monday. Doty added six…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty scored 24 points to help Siena defeat Fairfield 85-77 on Monday.

Doty added six rebounds for the Saints (13-7, 6-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Justice Shoats scored 21 points and added five assists. Brendan Coyle had 19 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Stags (11-9, 3-6) were led by Brandon Benjamin, who recorded 20 points and six rebounds. Braden Sparks added 18 points for Fairfield. Declan Wucherpfennig also recorded 12 points.

