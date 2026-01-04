Doty leads Siena against Rider

Siena Saints (9-5, 2-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-11, 0-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Siena Saints (9-5, 2-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-11, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -9.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Rider after Gavin Doty scored 31 points in Siena’s 75-72 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs have gone 1-3 at home. Rider averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Saints are 2-1 in MAAC play. Siena has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

Rider’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 69.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.8 Rider allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doty is shooting 45.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.