Doty leads Siena against Rider after 31-point game

Siena Saints (9-5, 2-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-11, 0-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Rider after Gavin Doty scored 31 points in Siena’s 75-72 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs are 1-3 in home games. Rider has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

The Saints have gone 2-1 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Justice Shoats averaging 4.9.

Rider’s average of 4.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Siena gives up. Siena averages 69.7 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.8 Rider gives up to opponents.

The Broncs and Saints meet Sunday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 11.3 points. Zion Cruz is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

Doty is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 63.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Saints: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

