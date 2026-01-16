Doty leads Siena against Manhattan after 20-point performance

Siena Saints (11-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-11, 4-4 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Siena Saints (11-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (8-11, 4-4 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena visits Manhattan after Gavin Doty scored 20 points in Siena’s 86-80 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Jaspers have gone 5-3 in home games. Manhattan is 1-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Saints are 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Siena has a 4-5 record against teams over .500.

Manhattan is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 69.8 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 81.3 Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Saints square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Winston is shooting 49.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Doty is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Saints. Brendan Coyle is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

