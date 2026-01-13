Doogan leads Richmond against Dayton after 48-point showing

Richmond Spiders (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (9-7, 2-3 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (14-4, 4-1 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (9-7, 2-3 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits Dayton after Maggie Doogan scored 48 points in Richmond’s 91-84 win over the Davidson Wildcats.

The Flyers are 5-2 on their home court. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Fatima Ibrahim averaging 2.3.

The Spiders have gone 4-1 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is seventh in the A-10 allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Dayton averages 65.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 63.2 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Dayton allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nayo Lear is averaging 16.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Flyers. Nicole Stephens is averaging 9.3 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Doogan is averaging 24.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Spiders: 8-2, averaging 75.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.