Donovan Oday’s 18 lead Northern Kentucky over IU Indianapolis 81-72

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Oday’s 18 points helped Northern Kentucky defeat IU Indianapolis 81-72 on Thursday.

Oday shot 6 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Norse (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League). Dan Gherezgher scored 17 points, going 6 of 8 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). LJ Wells had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Kyler D’Augustino led the way for the Jaguars (4-12, 0-5) with 20 points and two steals. Finley Woodward added 10 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for IU Indianapolis. Kameron Tinsley also recorded 10 points and three steals.

