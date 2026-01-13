Donovan and Davidson host Fordham

Fordham Rams (8-8, 0-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 4-1 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fordham Rams (8-8, 0-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (12-6, 4-1 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Fordham after Katie Donovan scored 27 points in Davidson’s 91-84 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Wildcats have gone 8-1 in home games. Davidson is third in the A-10 with 14.3 assists per game led by Ines Garcia Monje averaging 3.1.

The Rams are 0-5 in conference play. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 with 14.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ornella Niankan averaging 2.7.

Davidson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Fordham allows. Fordham averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Davidson allows.

The Wildcats and Rams square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlise Dunn is scoring 15.7 points per game with 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Donovan is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Niankan is averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds for the Rams. Alexis Black is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 69.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.