Donaldson’s 21, Reneau’s 18 lead Miami over Wake Forest 81-77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 21 points, and Malik Reneau added 18 as Miami survived a late-game surge…

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 21 points, and Malik Reneau added 18 as Miami survived a late-game surge to beat Wake Forest 81-77 on Wednesday.

Donaldson shot 7 of 10 from the field, dished out six assists, and went 6 of 6 at the free-throw line, including two free throws with nine seconds left to seal the win for the Hurricanes (13-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Reneau added six rebounds and made the tying free throw with 45 seconds remaining after Wake Forest briefly took the lead.

Miami led 39-38 at halftime but could never pull away in a second half that featured nine ties and six lead changes. The Hurricanes reclaimed control late behind Donaldson, who scored or assisted on four of Miami’s final five field goals.

Shelton Henderson put Miami ahead for good with a tip-in layup with 26 seconds remaining after Reneau missed a 3-pointer. Wake Forest turned the ball over on its next possession and missed its final four free throws.

Ernest Udeh Jr. finished with 13 rebounds and 10 points for Miami, which shot 23 of 30 from the free-throw line.

Juke Harris scored 28 points to lead Wake Forest (10-6, 1-2), hitting four 3-pointers and making all eight of his free throws. Nate Calmese added 19 points, and Myles Colvin scored 13.

Cooper Schwieger scored the 1,000th point of his career on a mid-range floater with 7:41 left in the first half.

Up Next

Wake Forest travels to No. 18 UNC on Saturday.

Miami hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.