Donaldson, Reneau send Miami to 10th straight win, beating Notre Dame 81-69

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored 23 points, Malik Reneau recorded a double-double and Miami took control in the second half to beat Notre Dame 81-69 on Tuesday night.

Reneau scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to go with five steals, Shelton Henderson added 17 points and Dante Allen had 11 points for Miami (15-2, 4-0 ACC), which shot 50% (29 for 58).

Jalen Haralson scored 18 points and reserve Sir Mohammed had 15 points for Notre Dame (10-7, 1-3), which has lost four of its last five.

The Hurricanes used a 17-5 run in the first six minutes of the second half to turn a 39-all halftime score into a 56-44 advantage. Donaldson made 4 of 5 shot attempts and scored nine points during that span.

It took nearly 10 minutes for the Irish to score 10 points in the second half. Notre Dame could only get within seven points on two occasions in the last nine minutes.

The Hurricanes won their 10th straight game, the first time the program has accomplished the feat in eight seasons.

Up next

Miami travels to face 22nd-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

Losers of three straight, Notre Dame heads to Virginia Tech to face the Hokies on Saturday.

