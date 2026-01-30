Donahue leads Bowling Green against Toledo after 21-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (11-9, 4-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-8, 5-3 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (11-9, 4-5 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (10-8, 5-3 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Toledo after Johnea Donahue scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 80-62 victory over the Akron Zips.

The Rockets are 7-2 in home games. Toledo is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Falcons have gone 4-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green is the top team in the MAC scoring 14.3 fast break points per game.

Toledo’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 7.3 more points per game (70.8) than Toledo allows to opponents (63.5).

The Rockets and Falcons face off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is averaging 13.1 points and 1.5 steals for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is shooting 26.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 14 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals. Lauren Gerken is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 67.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

