Donahue, Bowling Green Falcons square off against the Miami (OH) RedHawks

Miami (OH) RedHawks (13-4, 5-0 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (10-6, 3-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Johnea Donahue and Bowling Green host Amber Tretter and Miami (OH) in MAC play Saturday.

The Falcons have gone 6-1 at home. Bowling Green is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The RedHawks are 5-0 in conference games. Miami (OH) is 11-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and RedHawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is averaging 14.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Kaia Woods is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Tamar Singer is averaging 10.5 points, 7.5 assists and 2.3 steals for the RedHawks. Tretter is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 68.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.