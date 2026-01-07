Dominguez leads SFA against Incarnate Word after 24-point showing

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6, 4-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5, 3-2 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-6, 4-1 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5, 3-2 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Incarnate Word after Harmaine Dominguez scored 24 points in SFA’s 87-72 victory against the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Ladyjacks are 6-1 on their home court. SFA is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 4-1 against conference opponents. Incarnate Word gives up 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.6 points per game.

SFA averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than SFA allows.

The Ladyjacks and Cardinals face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylinn Kemp is averaging 12.2 points, five assists and 1.9 steals for the Ladyjacks. Dominguez is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Cockrell is averaging nine points and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals. Jorja Elliott is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 63.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

