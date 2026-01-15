Live Radio
Dodd scores 23 as Appalachian State knocks off James Madison 80-65

The Associated Press

January 15, 2026, 9:07 PM

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Alonzo Dodd and Kasen Jennings each had 23 points in Appalachian State’s 80-65 victory over James Madison on Thursday.

Dodd added 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Jennings shot 9 for 17, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Michael Marcus Jr. had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field.

The Dukes (9-9, 2-4) were led in scoring by Cliff Davis, who finished with 15 points. Bradley Douglas added 10 points and four assists.

