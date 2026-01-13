Dockery and the La Salle Explorers visit conference foe Richmond

La Salle Explorers (5-12, 1-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-5, 2-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

La Salle Explorers (5-12, 1-3 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (12-5, 2-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michael Walz and Richmond host Rob Dockery and La Salle in A-10 play Wednesday.

The Spiders have gone 8-3 at home. Richmond scores 82.4 points while outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Explorers have gone 1-3 against A-10 opponents. La Salle has a 3-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Richmond’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game La Salle allows. La Salle averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Richmond gives up.

The Spiders and Explorers square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 10.4 points for the Spiders. AJ Lopez is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Josiah Harris is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Explorers. Jaeden Marshall is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

