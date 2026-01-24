Djokovic’s 20 help VCU knock off Davidson 75-69

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 20 points as VCU beat Davidson 75-69 on Saturday. Djokovic added eight rebounds…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 20 points as VCU beat Davidson 75-69 on Saturday.

Djokovic added eight rebounds for the Rams (14-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Terrence Hill Jr. shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Brandon Jennings had 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Sam Brown led the way for the Wildcats (12-7, 4-3) with 18 points. Josh Scovens added 15 points and two steals for Davidson.

Djokovic put up 10 points in the first half for the Rams, who led 37-31 at halftime. VCU took the lead for good with 9:05 remaining in the second half on a free throw from Hill to make it a 55-54 game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

