Djokovic leads VCU against Richmond after 20-point game

Richmond Spiders (13-8, 3-5 A-10) at VCU Rams (14-6, 5-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Richmond after Lazar Djokovic scored 20 points in VCU’s 75-69 victory against the Davidson Wildcats.

The Rams have gone 9-2 at home. VCU is third in the A-10 scoring 84.4 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Spiders are 3-5 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 with 33.2 rebounds per game led by Michael Walz averaging 7.0.

VCU makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Richmond averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game VCU gives up.

The Rams and Spiders meet Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djokovic is averaging 13.7 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Rams. Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is scoring 12.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 10.4 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

