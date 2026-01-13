Djokovic leads VCU against Rhode Island after 23-point outing

VCU Rams (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VCU Rams (11-6, 2-2 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (10-7, 1-3 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU visits Rhode Island after Lazar Djokovic scored 23 points in VCU’s 86-80 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Rhode Island Rams are 6-3 in home games. Rhode Island is eighth in the A-10 with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

The VCU Rams are 2-2 in conference play. VCU is fourth in the A-10 scoring 85.3 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Rhode Island averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.4 per game VCU gives up. VCU averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Rhode Island allows.

The Rhode Island Rams and VCU Rams meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonah Hinton is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Rhode Island Rams. Alex Crawford is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the VCU Rams. Djokovic is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

VCU Rams: 7-3, averaging 86.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.