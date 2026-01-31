Djobet’s 27 lead Omaha past Denver 84-82

DENVER (AP) — Paul Djobet scored 27 points as Omaha beat Denver 84-82 on Saturday. Djobet had 11 rebounds for…

DENVER (AP) — Paul Djobet scored 27 points as Omaha beat Denver 84-82 on Saturday.

Djobet had 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (12-12, 5-4 Summit League). Ja’Sean Glover scored 19 points, shooting 6 of 12 (3 of 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Grant Stubblefield shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Zane Nelson finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Pioneers (10-14, 3-6). Carson Johnson added 19 points and four assists for Denver. Jeremiah Burke had 18 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

