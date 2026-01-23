Djobet leads Omaha against UMKC after 22-point game

Omaha Mavericks (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-16, 1-5 Summit League) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Omaha Mavericks (9-12, 2-4 Summit League) at UMKC Roos (4-16, 1-5 Summit League)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha plays UMKC after Paul Djobet scored 22 points in Omaha’s 68-64 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Roos are 3-5 on their home court. UMKC averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mavericks have gone 2-4 against Summit League opponents. Omaha has a 5-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UMKC is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 76.0 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 83.5 UMKC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karmello Branch is shooting 37.2% and averaging 13.2 points for the Roos. Kasheem Grady II is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is averaging 14.4 points for the Mavericks. Djobet is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roos: 3-7, averaging 78.3 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

