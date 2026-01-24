Djobet has 23 and 11 rebounds as Omaha downs Kansas City 77-60

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Djobet had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Omaha’s 77-60 win over Kansas City…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Paul Djobet had 23 points and 11 rebounds in Omaha’s 77-60 win over Kansas City on Saturday.

Tony Osburn added 12 points and seven rebounds while shooting 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (10-12, 3-4 Summit League). Christian Richardson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Kasheem Grady II led the Roos (4-17, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Kansas City also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Chris Dockery. Jayson Petty finished with nine points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

