Djobet and Omaha host UMKC

UMKC Roos (3-12, 0-1 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-9, 0-1 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Omaha hosts UMKC after Paul Djobet scored 22 points in Omaha’s 84-69 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Mavericks are 5-1 in home games. Omaha averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Roos are 0-1 in conference matchups. UMKC is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Omaha is shooting 46.0% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Omaha has allowed to its opponents (44.7%).

The Mavericks and Roos square off Saturday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Mavericks. Tony Osburn is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Karmello Branch is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Roos. Jayson Petty is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 72.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

