Dixon-Waters’ 13 lead San Diego State past Wyoming 74-57

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters’ 13 points helped San Diego State defeat Wyoming 74-57 on Wednesday night.

Dixon-Waters went 5 of 9 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Aztecs (12-4, 6-0 Mountain West Conference). Miles Byrd scored 12 points, going 3 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Tae Simmons had 10 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field. The Aztecs prolonged their winning streak to six games.

Nasir Meyer led the way for the Cowboys (11-6, 2-4) with 13 points and six rebounds. Gavin Gores added 12 points and eight rebounds for Wyoming. Leland Walker finished with 10 points and five assists.

San Diego State took the lead for good with 9:39 remaining in the first half and the score was 38-25 at halftime, with Dixon-Waters racking up eight points. San Diego State pulled away with a 14-3 run in the second half to extend a 10-point lead to 21 points. The Aztecs outscored Wyoming by four points in the final half, as Magoon Gwath led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

