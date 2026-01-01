Dixon scores 26, UC Irvine takes down Cal State Bakersfield 81-77

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon scored 26 points as UC Irvine beat Cal State Bakersfield 81-77 on Thursday. Dixon…

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon scored 26 points as UC Irvine beat Cal State Bakersfield 81-77 on Thursday.

Dixon shot 8 for 13 (6 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Anteaters (10-5, 3-0 Big West Conference). Harrison Carrington scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Andre Henry shot 3 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Ron Jessamy finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for the Roadrunners (6-9, 0-3). CJ Hardy added 14 points for Cal State Bakersfield.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

