Dixon puts up 15, UC Irvine knocks off UC Riverside 80-66

The Associated Press

January 23, 2026, 1:14 AM

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jurian Dixon had 15 points in UC Irvine’s 80-66 win over UC Riverside on Thursday night.

Dixon also contributed three steals for the Anteaters (13-7, 6-2 Big West Conference). Harrison Carrington scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Andre Henry shot 5 for 11 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Highlanders (7-13, 2-6) were led by Marqui Worthy, who recorded 22 points. UC Riverside also got 11 points and eight rebounds from BJ Kolly. Jailen Daniel-Dalton finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

